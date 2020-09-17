PU VC inaugurates new facilities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University VC Prof Niaz Ahmad has inaugurated the extension of the newly-established Emergency Block and automatic special chemistry analyzer laboratory equipment and general ward at PU Health Centre. PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, PU Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz were present.