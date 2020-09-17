Insecticides machinery sent to tehsils to fight locust attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The government has sent insecticides and machinery in sufficient quantity at tehsil level in districts of Punjab where locusts might attack crops possibly in October-November, officials said on Wednesday. A senior official of agriculture department told reporters that locust attack was expected from October end to November and agriculture department was ready to save country's agriculture riches in the province by ensuring full preparedness.