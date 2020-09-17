close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Insecticides machinery sent to tehsils to fight locust attack

National

WD
Web Desk
September 17, 2020

MULTAN: The government has sent insecticides and machinery in sufficient quantity at tehsil level in districts of Punjab where locusts might attack crops possibly in October-November, officials said on Wednesday. A senior official of agriculture department told reporters that locust attack was expected from October end to November and agriculture department was ready to save country's agriculture riches in the province by ensuring full preparedness.

Latest News

More From Pakistan