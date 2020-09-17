close
September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

Marriage halls reopen with coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD: After getting firm assurance from marriage halls owners about abiding by coronavirus SOPs, the authorities have allowed reopening of marriage halls in Faisalabad city on Wednesday. Before allowing the functions of marriage halls following the directives of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, local Assistant Commissioner (AC) thoroughly checked coronavirus SOPs adherence at educational institutions and marriage halls.

