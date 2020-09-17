close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Farmers advised to start gram cultivation from October

A
APP
September 17, 2020

FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised farmers and growers to start cultivation of grams from October and complete it up to November 15 to get bumper crop. A spokesman for the agriculture department said the best time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is from October 1 to November 10, while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it in the same period. The farmers should use approved varieties of grams, including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, to get bumper crop, he added.

