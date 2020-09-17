Efforts stressed to enhance exports

FAISALABAD: Pakistan should make serious efforts to enhance its exports with diversification for maximization of its market share immediately after the post corona situation, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) standing committee on CPEC/Research & Development.

Chairing a meeting of the standing committee, Ahmad Hassan said predominantly our exports are textile-based. He said for the last 70 years we failed to switch over to diversification and to broaden our export base so that it could supplement downfall in any one sector.