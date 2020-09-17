close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Efforts stressed to enhance exports

National

WD
Web Desk
September 17, 2020

FAISALABAD: Pakistan should make serious efforts to enhance its exports with diversification for maximization of its market share immediately after the post corona situation, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) standing committee on CPEC/Research & Development.

Chairing a meeting of the standing committee, Ahmad Hassan said predominantly our exports are textile-based. He said for the last 70 years we failed to switch over to diversification and to broaden our export base so that it could supplement downfall in any one sector.

Latest News

More From Pakistan