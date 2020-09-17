Gov to soon close inefficient plants of 1800MW

ISLAMABAD: The government is to soon close the least efficient power plants of 1,799MWs, while other such plants of 1,875MWs will be closed in next two years however plants having combine capacity of 1872 MWs would be privatized.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a high-level meeting on Power sector reforms was informed from the top officials of the Power division. The meeting discussed in detail the power sector circular debt, power sector reforms and issues relating to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) here on Wednesday.