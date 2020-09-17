Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen to be written with Holy Prophet (PBUH) name in correspondence

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved writing the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as “Hazrat Muhammad Rasoolullah Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen Sallalaho Alaihy Wa Aalehy Wa Ashabehi Wassalam” in all official and unofficial correspondence.

The cabinet approved the launching of Kissan Dost Programme.

Under the programme, the wheat production target per annum will be increased from 1.1 to 1.6 million metric tons.

The farmers will be facilitated through the provision of certified seeds, fertilizers, etc on subsidised rates for which the cabinet approved an initial grant of Rs.397 million for launching the programme.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the meeting was attended by cabinet members, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.

The cabinet decided to import an additional 300,000 metric tons of wheat through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

This is over and above the earlier procurement/import of wheat.

The cabinet doubled the import with the sole aim to stabilise prices of atta and ensure uninterrupted Atta to the consumers on cheaper rates.

The cabinet approved the establishment of three new special-purpose development authorities, which include Kalash Development Authority, Kumrat Development Authority and Kalam Development Authority.

To promote the tourism industry, the cabinet decided to establish 100 more camping pods in different tourists’ spots.

In order to ensure holding of next PSL matches in Peshawar, the cabinet approved an additional grant of 400 million for renovation and upgradation of Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The cabinet approved amendments to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Act to improve its performance and encourage the private sector for investment in the power sector.

The cabinet decided to digitalise the mines and minerals sector to ensure transparency in the grant of mineral titles.

It approved to keep the censor board of motion films under the control of provincial government to ensure quality production truly depicting the norms and culture of the province by taking into confidence the federal government.

The cabinet also approved enhancement in the rates of fines against sugar mills from minimum 50,000 to maximum 5,00,000 per day to a minimum 5,00000 to 50,00000 per day for delay in crushing of sugarcane.

The cabinet gave a nod to the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals and Minor Minerals (Temporary Permit Rules 2020).

It approved enhancement of mineral royalty rates of various minerals including Barytes, Ballclay, Baczytes, Bentonite, China clay,

Marble, dolomite etc.`

The cabinet approved the appointment of Raza Habib (BS-18) officer of Railway Group as Director-General Galiyat Development Authority.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Saliha Asif as Member Board of Director Bank of Khyber.

It approved a compensation amount of Rs.1.00 million for the heirs of Naik Muhammad of District Shangla who had died in the coalmine incident in Darra Adamkhel.

The chief minister directed all the Boards/authorities established under various departments to prepare a brief on their performance for cabinet.