PML-N condemns dismissal of GB govt

LAHORE: The PML-N leaders have expressed resentment and disappointment over the dismissal of the elected government of Gilgit-Baltistan before the end of its constitutional term.

The PML-N leadership has condemned the direct interference and alleged the federal government of pre-poll rigging attempts in Gilgit Baltistan and warned that it will de-stabilise Pakistan. A meeting of the parliamentary board of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly said GB witnessed historic development and good governance under the PML-N government. It said any intervention by the federal government and any attempt to rig the upcoming elections will be unacceptable. It was stressed that free, fair and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan are crucial for national stability. The meeting also expressed its reservations over the caretaker government in GB which is being run by the federal government. It also expressed strong reservations over delay in the polls.