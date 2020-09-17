CCPO stresses investigation on merit

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umer Sheikh has said that owing to poor performance of Lahore police five inspector general of police Punjab and two CCPOs were changed.

For instant relief, the first thing to be done is to investigate on merit, he said while addressing the officers of the Lahore Police at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Wednesday.

It is done, the common man would get relief on immediate basis and people's confidence in police and the government would restore, CCPO said. Umer Sheikh SDPOs have the highest responsibility. He made it clear to the officers that that in case of change of investigation, the investigator should first look into the faulty investigation. The officers concerned would not be spared on poor investigation, he warned. He said the performance of Lahore Police means the performance of Punjab police. Addressing the SHOs, in-charge investigations, SDPOs and divisional officers, CCPO Umer Sheikh said, “You are my arm; we have to show our best, otherwise, we all will go home. I will not change any officer unless he proves himself incompetent.”

He said “No honest, hardworking and dutiful official needs to be afraid of me. Strict action is being taken against the black sheep in the Police Department.” The CCPO also answered the questions of the officers during the meeting. He expresses satisfaction over performance of SPs investigation.