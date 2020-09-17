IIU president discusses future plans with HEC chief

Islamabad: The newly-appointed president of the International Islamic University, Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, called on Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Tariq Banuri in his office here on Wednesday.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building. The IIU president briefed Dr. Tariq on the university's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence.

He said he would be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in higher education. Dr Hathal said the IIU will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world.

The HEC chairman felicitated Dr. Hathal on assuming the charge of the IIU president and wished him luck.