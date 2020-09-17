COVID-19 claims another life, 27 new cases in a day

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life in last 24 hours here in Rawalpindi district taking total number of deaths so far reported from the region to 461 while as many as 27 new patients have been tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi taking tally to 22,149.

The death reported on Wednesday is the third death caused by the virus in the region in last one week though a number of political figures have started propagating ideas that the COVID-19 outbreak has almost lost its intensity.

Similarly, a total of 283 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region in last one week along with reporting of nearly 200 suspects of the disease who have been kept under quarantine at their homes. The government, however, has managed to reopen higher educational institutions including universities, colleges and schools for 9th and 10th classes in public and private sectors from Tuesday.

According to details, a 59-year old male, a confirmed patient of COVID-19 who was undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology died of the illness on Wednesday taking death toll from Rawalpindi to 283. The patient was a resident of a locality along Adiala Road in Rawalpindi.

In last 24 hours, another 22 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking tally to 15,984 of which 15430 have so far recovered while 178 have died of the illness. On Wednesday, there were a total of 376 active cases of the disease in the federal capital and 113 in Rawalpindi.

Confirmation of five new patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours took tally to 6,167 of which 5,771 patients have so far recovered, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He said a total of nine confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town while some 104 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 315 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine at their homes, he said.

It is important that on September 9, there were 80 active cases of COVID-19 and 173 suspects in Rawalpindi.