Ehsaas opens new portal to facilitate beneficiaries

Our correspondent

Islamabad : Taking measures to resolve payment issues being encountered by eligible applicants of Ehsaas Emergency Cash, an online portal has been introduced under the banner of Ehsaas.

Officially, emergency cash transfers under Ehsaas have sunset countrywide on September 15; however, disbursements to families of dead beneficiaries and those confronted with biometric verifications will go on till September 30. To assist with this, the new portal (http://complaints.pass.gov.pk/) has been opened online to solicit applications from eligible beneficiaries in a simple three-step process.

As part of the solution, all applicants with issues in biometric payments can now create their applications by entering their CNIC and contact numbers on the portal. With the submission of online application, the portal auto-generates the unique reference number for each applicant. In line with rule-based procedures, applicants are being contacted by Ehsaas on the phone numbers keyed in at the time of web-applications.

The second section of the portal defines the application process to accommodate families of dead beneficiaries. Heirs of dead beneficiaries have to send written applications for payment facilitation in the name of Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, along with the CNIC details of dead family member, death certificate duly vetted by NADRA, and CNIC details of eligible heir directly to Ehsaas offices at, F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad. All applications received at Ehsaas offices are being listed and scrutinized according to agreed protocols and formal responses will be returned soon to all concerned.

“All people with biometric challenges who will apply through this new application portal will receive new disbursement messages with date and bank branch details from 8171 service and the process is being expedited nationwide to facilitate easy payments”, reiterated Dr. Sania Nishtar.