Thu Sep 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Women urged to take part in LG polls

Lahore

September 17, 2020

A seminar on empowering women and girls through political participation in local governance in connection with International Democracy Day was held at a local hotel. A large number of women including leaders, councillors of different districts attended the seminar and highlighted the importance of democracy. Bushra Khaliq of an NGO encouraged the women to take part in local government elections to be held in December.

