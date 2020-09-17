Women urged to take part in LG polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A seminar on empowering women and girls through political participation in local governance in connection with International Democracy Day was held at a local hotel. A large number of women including leaders, councillors of different districts attended the seminar and highlighted the importance of democracy. Bushra Khaliq of an NGO encouraged the women to take part in local government elections to be held in December.