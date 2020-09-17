close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

PA resolution

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

LAHORE:A resolution has been moved in the Punjab Assembly to condemn politics on illness of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted the resolution in the assembly, saying Nawaz Sharif was allowed by the court for his treatment abroad. She said his return to the country without treatment and advice of his doctors was not possible. Hina Pervaiz Butt pointed out that PTI did politics on the illness of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

