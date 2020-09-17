No Covid-19 death in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 129 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday.

As no Covid-19 death was reported, the toll of fatalities stayed at 2,220 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,946 in the province. Out of a total of 97,946 infections in Punjab, 95,166 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,828 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,092,209 in the province. After 2,220 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,693 patients, 1,033 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

PHC CEO’s resignation accepted: The Board of Commissioners (BoC) of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has accepted the resignation of the Commission’s chief executive officer tendered on “personal reasons.” The BoC has given additional charge of post of chief executive officer to Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, director, Clinical Governance and Orgranisational Standards, till the appointment of the regular incumbent. Outgoing CEO Dr Shoaib Khan, who had assumed charge of his office on January 27, 2020, resigned from his post just after eight months due to “personal reasons.” The resignation of Dr Shoaib Khan, tendered on August 26, 2020, was accepted by the BoC on September 16, 2020. Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya will assume the charge as PHC acting CEO from September 25, upon completion of notice period of the outgoing CEO culminating on September 26, 2020.