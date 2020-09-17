close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Humid spell to continue

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over north western parts of the country. Weak Moist currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Noorpurthal 04, Bagrote and Gilgit 01 and Dir 01. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 37.3°C and minimum was 28.9°C.

