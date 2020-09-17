close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Man robbed

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

LAHORE:Robbers deprived a citizen of Rs 160 million near Santnagar on Wednesday. The victim had withdrawn the cash, Rs 160million from a local bank to purchase property. He was on his way back when two robbers made him hostage near Santnagar and snatched the cash from him. In another incident, two robbers were caught by the salesmen of a burger shop in the Shahdara area.

