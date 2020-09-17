Man robbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Robbers deprived a citizen of Rs 160 million near Santnagar on Wednesday. The victim had withdrawn the cash, Rs 160million from a local bank to purchase property. He was on his way back when two robbers made him hostage near Santnagar and snatched the cash from him. In another incident, two robbers were caught by the salesmen of a burger shop in the Shahdara area.