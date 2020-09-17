close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Defenders of CCPO should resign first: PML-N

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said it is shameful to compare the statement of CCPO Lahore with the statement of Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif did not humiliate the rape victim like the CCPO did, she said in a statement issued here Wednesday. Asking for resignation from Shahbaz Sharif instead of removing the CCPO was a proof of lack of common sense, she maintained. PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari in a response to Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan’s statement said, "God bless Shahbaz Sharif.

Punjab has been turned crime free due to forensic laboratory. Otherwise, not a single accused has been arrested. Defenders of CCPO should resign first.” She said incompetence of Punjab police has revealed in the incidence. She demanded a commission. She claimed if people start making list of the government's superstitions, the ink and papers will run out. The Lahore High Court has issued a charge-sheet against the Punjab government, she said and added the government along with the police supports Qabza groups.

Latest News

More From Lahore