Defenders of CCPO should resign first: PML-N

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said it is shameful to compare the statement of CCPO Lahore with the statement of Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif did not humiliate the rape victim like the CCPO did, she said in a statement issued here Wednesday. Asking for resignation from Shahbaz Sharif instead of removing the CCPO was a proof of lack of common sense, she maintained. PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari in a response to Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan’s statement said, "God bless Shahbaz Sharif.

Punjab has been turned crime free due to forensic laboratory. Otherwise, not a single accused has been arrested. Defenders of CCPO should resign first.” She said incompetence of Punjab police has revealed in the incidence. She demanded a commission. She claimed if people start making list of the government's superstitions, the ink and papers will run out. The Lahore High Court has issued a charge-sheet against the Punjab government, she said and added the government along with the police supports Qabza groups.