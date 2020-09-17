close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Three ‘robbers’ arrested after encounter

Karachi

Three alleged robbers were arrested in a shootout, said police on Wednesday. The men were looting citizens on Sharea Faisal in the Nursery area. As a police patrol team tried to intercept the robbers, they shot at the police team in a bid to flee from the scene.

However, the police team retaliated, and during the shootout 24-year-old Asghar, son of Abdul Latif, was injured. He was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment, police added. A case has been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

