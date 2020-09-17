Three ‘robbers’ arrested after encounter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three alleged robbers were arrested in a shootout, said police on Wednesday. The men were looting citizens on Sharea Faisal in the Nursery area. As a police patrol team tried to intercept the robbers, they shot at the police team in a bid to flee from the scene.
However, the police team retaliated, and during the shootout 24-year-old Asghar, son of Abdul Latif, was injured. He was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment, police added. A case has been registered against them while an investigation is under way.