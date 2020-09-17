Man who would kill victims after robbery gets double death penalty

A district and sessions court on Wednesday awarded double capital punishment to a man for killing pharmacists during robberies.

Khalid Zafar had become a symbol of terror for the pharmacists in District East as he would use a stolen blue Liana Sedan having a fake registration plate to roam the streets at night and commit robberies and murders.

The district east additional sessions judge V also awarded a collective fine of Rs1.4 million to the convict which if he failed to pay will be converted into additional rigorous imprisonment. In March 2014, police carried out a raid in Aziz Bhatti and arrested Zafar for his involvement in committing a series of robberies and murders, according to the prosecution. Police had been looking for him with information gathered from eyewitnesses and the National Database and Registration Authority.

Instead of leaving the scene after robbing people, he would shoot at the victims. He admitted his crimes, citing “domestic and socio-economic reasons” for his actions. He also spoke to the media and tried to hold his parents responsible for his actions. Zafar and his wife are educated individuals who have a young son.

According to him, his family had disowned him and his wife over a family dispute following which he could not provide for his wife and son so he decided to commit robberies. He committed most of his crimes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Town, Aziz Bhatti, Ferozabad and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Medical store owners and employees of hospitals were especially scared of him because of his late-night attacks on medical stores. He used to survey the localities where he was to commit crimes.

The accused confessed to committing a robbery at a general store near the DC Central Office in Buffer Zone. He also robbed eight to 10 shops in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Aziz Bhatti areas. On October 31, 2012, Zafar was apprehended by the Rangers during a robbery at a general store on Rashid Minhas Road. He was sent to prison but was later bailed out by his wife and uncle in 2013.

After being released from jail, he resumed his criminal activities. First, he snatched a yellow cab on Tariq Road in May last year. A few days later, he snatched a Liana in DHA Phase-IV and resumed his activities as he looted a medical and general store near the PTV station, where he shot and injured three people and made off with Rs40,000. He robbed a medical store in Gulshan Block-13A, where he gunned down the owner and his employee and made off with Rs45,000. He robbed another medical store in the Sharea Faisal area, where he shot dead the owner and injured his employee and made off with Rs14,000.