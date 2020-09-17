Sindh to increase number of women complaint centres, says minister

The Sindh government has set up women complaint centres in various districts of the province to ensure the dignity of the oppressed women and to provide them with full legal assistance, said Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza on Wednesday.

While receiving the annual performance report of the Jacobabad women's directorate, Raza said the staffers at the women complaint centres were committed to assisting the women and that the government was also increasing the number of women complaint centres.

She said the Department of Women Development was making every effort to provide protection and legal assistance to the women victims of molestations and in this regard, a cell had been set up at the minister's office where victims could lodge their complaints.

Briefing the provincial minister, Jacobabad deputy director Khalida Soomro said that during the last year, the Directorate of Women Development Jacobabad registered 300 cases of various kinds, including kidnapping, harassment, acid attacks, violence, child marriages and custody of children. In all these cases, the affected women were assisted by providing all possible legal assistance, she added.

The deputy director said temporary accommodation for the affected women and children was also arranged by the directorate. To provide women with full opportunities in society, the directorate organised an event on International Women's Day to raise awareness about women's rights and related laws, Soomro said.

In addition, she added, various community improvement programmes were organised in collaboration with the Sindh Rural Support Organisation. In collaboration with the district administration, training workshops, sports day, cultural day, open forum were also organised, she said. The minister appreciated the performance of the Jacobabad directorate and stressed the need for steps to further improve it.