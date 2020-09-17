PCB expects $200m from broadcast deal

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally signed a satellite broadcast deal for broadcast in Pakistan with the national sports television and a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The agreements were signed in the presence of the Prime Minister who is the Patron of the Board. The broadcast deal will be effective for the 2020-2023 cycle.

The broadcasting arrangement is structured to provide increasing revenues over the term of the cycle and PCB expects to earn in excess of $200 million over the three years.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani speaking on the occasion thanked the Patron for his support to PCB.

PCB will be soon finalising the grant of its broadcast rights for international territories separately as well as launching a new structure for its digital media rights.