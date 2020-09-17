Under-19 trials begin

LAHORE: The trials of under-19 cricketers being conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started across the country on Wednesday.

PCB had announced lists of under-19 cricketers but after widespread criticism it took a U-turn and announced open trials.

The trials are being conducted across the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, to find new talent. The trials will continue for three days. After the trials, under-19 regional teams will be formed.