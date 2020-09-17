LPGA Tour’s Asia schedule wiped out as last two events fall to virus

HONG KONG: The LPGA Tour has cancelled events in South Korea and Japan because of coronavirus, meaning the elite women’s golf circuit has been forced to scrap all seven 2020 Asian tournaments in the latest blow to the continent’s hard-hit sporting calendar.

“Given the travel restrictions and quarantine requirements” the BMW Ladies Championship from October 22-25 in Busan and the Toto Japan Classic from November 6 in Ibaraki “will not take place in 2020”, said a Tour statement issued late on Tuesday.

The announcement follows the axing of next month’s Buick Shanghai LPGA in China and Swinging Skirts Championships in Taiwan because of stringent anti-virus measures.

At the beginning of February, soon after the initial virus outbreak in Wuhan, the tour was forced to cancel China’s Blue Bay LPGA on the southern island of Hainan, due to be played in early March.

Just 10 days later the prestigious Women’s World Championship in Singapore and LPGA Thailand also fell victim as countries began to impose lockdown and quarantine measures.

The seven Asian events totalled $13 million in prize money. The LPGA Tour has been dominated by Asian players since the emergence of South Korea’s former number one Pak Se-ri more than 20 years ago.

The World Championship, won last year by second-ranked Park Sung-hyun, is the most prestigious event on the US LPGA Tour outside the five majors, with the top 20 and all the previous year’s major-winners among a 66-player field.