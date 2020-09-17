Sarfraz will have to wait, says Younis

LAHORE: Batting consultant Younis Khan said that former captain of Sarfraz Ahmed will have to wait for his turn to play again for Pakistan.

During a Geo News programme, he said the idea that senior players should not be benched was wrong.

He said that he is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about being appointed batting coach. He added that he is willing to render his services for the team at any time. “I have to see how much work I can do and [also] if the team needs me,” he added.

Younis was hired by the Board to act as batting coach during the tour to England where Pakistan playerd three Tests and as many T20 Internationals. Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and the T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw.