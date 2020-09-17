PTF set to organise Islamabad Super Cup from October 1

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 situation in and around the federal capital has improved significantly, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) Wednesday joined hands to organise national ranking PTF-ITF Islamabad Super Cup from October 1 here at the complex courts.

PTF’s Executive Vice-President Khawar Hayat told ‘The News’ that Super Cup would include three categories.

“Considering the Covid-19 precautionary measures, we have decided to organise the PTF-ITF Islamabad Super Cup in three categories — men, women and juniors (18 and under). Top eight players from each category have been invited to play the first national ranking event following the lockdown. The event has been billed as ‘invitational’ considering the limited options under the prevailing situation,” Khawar said.

According to the available details, top two juniors Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan would be included in the qualifying round especially organised for the both players.

“Since they are the future of Pakistan tennis, the duo will be playing the qualifying round matches against No 7 and 8 men’s singles players. The draws will be conducted ahead of the start of the round.”

Sharing the details of prize money, he said that winner of the men’s singles will get Rs75,000 while runner-up will be awarded Rs40,000, however the losing semi-finalists will bag Rs15,000 each.

Also the winner of women’s singles will receive Rs50,000 and the runner-up will pocket Rs30,000 while the losing semi-finalists will pocket Rs10,000 each. Gifts worth Rs25,000 will be distributed among the juniors.

“I am pleased to share with you that the PTF is first federation which is organising the national event following a long break. We would definitely try to organise such more events in the future as well,” he said.

Khawar added that top players including Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza and others have already been training in Islamabad.

“Junior Huzaifa has returned from the USA and hopefully he would be seen in the best of shape during the event. These players are desperate to perform following a long layoff and the PTF is there to help them out,” he said.