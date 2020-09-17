Venezuela president behind crimes against humanity: UN probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Venezuela’s president and top ministers are responsible for probable crimes against humanity including extrajudicial killings and the systematic use of torture, UN investigators said on Wednesday.
In their first report, a team of investigators tasked with probing a slew of alleged violations in Venezuela said they had found evidence that state actors, including President Nicolas Maduro, were behind serious international crimes.
The International Fact-Finding Mission, created by the UN Human Rights Council a year ago, "found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations," Marta Valinas, the mission’s chairperson, said in a statement.