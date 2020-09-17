close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
AFP
September 17, 2020

Venezuela president behind crimes against humanity: UN probe

World

GENEVA: Venezuela’s president and top ministers are responsible for probable crimes against humanity including extrajudicial killings and the systematic use of torture, UN investigators said on Wednesday.

In their first report, a team of investigators tasked with probing a slew of alleged violations in Venezuela said they had found evidence that state actors, including President Nicolas Maduro, were behind serious international crimes.

The International Fact-Finding Mission, created by the UN Human Rights Council a year ago, "found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations," Marta Valinas, the mission’s chairperson, said in a statement.

