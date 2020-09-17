British child

close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it had repatriated a child from Syria, one of dozens of British children thought to be trapped in the war-torn country. The government has faced criticism for refusing to help nationals, including children, to return home after they or their parents were accused of joining Islamic State militants.

