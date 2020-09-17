British child

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it had repatriated a child from Syria, one of dozens of British children thought to be trapped in the war-torn country. The government has faced criticism for refusing to help nationals, including children, to return home after they or their parents were accused of joining Islamic State militants.