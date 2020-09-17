Nine Serbs held over 1992 Bosnia killings of Muslims

SARAJEVO: Bosnian police arrested nine ethnic Serbs on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the killings of 44 Muslim civilians in a village at the start of the 1990s war, prosecutors said. The nine men, mostly former soldiers and two police commanders, are suspected of having "planned, organised and taken part" in the killings and persecution of Muslim civilians in the area of Sokolac in eastern Bosnia in September 1992, a prosecutors’ statement said.