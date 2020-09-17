close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
AFP
September 17, 2020

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state

World

AFP
September 17, 2020

MIAMI: Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and become a republic by November next year, as the Caribbean island nation seeks to move fully beyond its colonial past. The decision was formalised in the so-called Throne Speech, delivered on behalf of Prime Minister Mia Mottley by the island’s Governor-General Sandra Mason to mark the state opening of parliament on Tuesday.

