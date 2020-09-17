Old man and the sea: Malaysian’s mission to rid beaches of glass

KAMPUNG PENARIK, Malaysia: A 74-year-old Malaysian man’s quest to rid the country’s beaches of washed-up glass led to a collection of thousands of bottles, now displayed in a colourful seaside museum.

For the past 15 years, Tengku Mohamed Ali Mansor has made it his mission to gather bottles washed ashore on Malaysia’s rugged South China Sea coast. He has picked up around 9,000 of them, which he now displays in a traditional wooden house that he has turned into a museum.