Thu Sep 17, 2020
AFP
September 17, 2020

Old man and the sea: Malaysian’s mission to rid beaches of glass

World

AFP
September 17, 2020

KAMPUNG PENARIK, Malaysia: A 74-year-old Malaysian man’s quest to rid the country’s beaches of washed-up glass led to a collection of thousands of bottles, now displayed in a colourful seaside museum.

For the past 15 years, Tengku Mohamed Ali Mansor has made it his mission to gather bottles washed ashore on Malaysia’s rugged South China Sea coast. He has picked up around 9,000 of them, which he now displays in a traditional wooden house that he has turned into a museum.

