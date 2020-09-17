Russia’s neo-Nazi vigilante ‘Hatchet’ found dead

MOSCOW: A notorious Russian neo-Nazi who carried out vigilante attacks on gay people, suspected paedophiles and drug dealers has been found dead in jail, investigators said on Wednesday.

Maxim Martsinkevich, nicknamed "Tesak", or hatchet, was serving a 10-year term for attacks on people he considered to be drug dealers. He ran far-right youth groups and posed with swastikas.

He was best known for a vigilante campaign called "Occupy Paedophilia" that targeted gay men, luring them to meetings with teenage boys and then filming attacks on them that included dousing them with urine. He also led a similar campaign against those suspected of drug dealing.