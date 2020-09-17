US smoke reaches Europe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Smoke from the fires devastating swathes of the US West Coast has reached as far as Europe, the European Union’s climate monitoring service said on Wednesday in its assessment of the "unprecedented" blazes. Satellite data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) showed that the wildfires currently raging across California, Oregon and Washington State are "tens to hundreds of times more intense" than the recent average.