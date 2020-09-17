close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
AFP
September 17, 2020

US smoke reaches Europe

AFP
September 17, 2020

PARIS: Smoke from the fires devastating swathes of the US West Coast has reached as far as Europe, the European Union’s climate monitoring service said on Wednesday in its assessment of the "unprecedented" blazes. Satellite data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) showed that the wildfires currently raging across California, Oregon and Washington State are "tens to hundreds of times more intense" than the recent average.

