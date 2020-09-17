Work in progress

Work on the extension of the main Margalla road – from F-10 Markaz to GT Road at Sangjani toll plaza – was started some years back but stopped due to unknown reasons. Currently, thousands of daily commuters who come to Islamabad are forced to spend long hours on their commute due to the non-availability of this short route to the capital. I frequently travel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Karachi, Sindh via GT Road. The Hasnabdal-Rawat section of GT Road is the most congested with traffic. This section connects KP, Azad Kashmir, Hazara, and the Northern Areas to Karachi and the country’s southern parts. The heavy traffic from the Hattar industrial area and the Taxila/Burhan stone crushing area further contributes to the traffic jams. Also, on this section of the road, fatal accidents between Taxila and Golra More Islamabad are quite common.

If the Margalla road is extended up to Sangjani toll plaza, commuters will benefit. Everyone will be able to drive on GT Road with more confidence.

Khalid Mahmood

Wah Cantt