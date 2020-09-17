Back to school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As schools reopened, many people have found jobs again. Not only school owners or private school teachers, but the non-teaching staff and rickshaw drivers are also happy.
In the coming week, secondary classes will start. We pray that our nation and our children remain safe from the deadly virus.
Anthony Sahotra
Larkana