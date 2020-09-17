close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 17, 2020

Back to school

Newspost

 
September 17, 2020

As schools reopened, many people have found jobs again. Not only school owners or private school teachers, but the non-teaching staff and rickshaw drivers are also happy.

In the coming week, secondary classes will start. We pray that our nation and our children remain safe from the deadly virus.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

Latest News

More From Newspost