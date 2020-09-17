Solis gets generation licence

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted seven generation licenses to Solis Energy for 28MW solar power generation facilities at Cantonment Boards across Pakistan with a cumulative investment of Rs2.5 billion.

Solis's is a Karachi-based company with core focus on leveraging unlimited renewable potential and providing reliable solutions and dependable customer support, which could help drive down the cost of energy through a pragmatic and feasible solar powered system.

Pakistan is a developing economy with growing industrialisation and rising demand for electricity. The long standing gap between demand and supply of electrical power has resulted in excessive and frequent load shedding, resulting in determinant and loss to the economy and socioeconomic development in the country.