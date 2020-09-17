BankIslami wins award

KARACHI: BankIslami, the country’s leading Islamic bank, has bagged one of the most prestigious national accolades this year by becoming the “Brand of the Year 2019’, a statement said on Wednesday.

The bank won in the Islamic banking category in acknowledgment of its achievements in highlighting brand excellence, as well as noteworthy performance across the industry, it added. The “Brand of the Year Awards”, which is an annual event celebrating outstanding services and innovative products by organisations across a diverse range of sectors was attended this year by notable dignitaries and ministers.