CDWP gives go-ahead to projects worth Rs12.25bln

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved four Rs12.25 billion projects, proposed two worth Rs33.427 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), and allowed extension in re-tendering a Rs12.10 billion scheme.

These decisions were taken in a CDWP meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at his ministry.

Projects related to energy, social welfare and water resources were presented in the meeting.

In the energy sector, the meeting backed a scheme titled Social Development of Harpo Valley & Strengthening of WPO Gilgit-Baltistan under Accompanying Measures of 34.5 MW Hydro Power Project Harpo worth Rs255 million.

The focus of the project would be the procurement of machinery and tools for the Hydro Electric Workshop in Sakrdu, community development work in the Harpo Valley, upgrade of C-Class Dispensary and girls’ middle school etc.

The CDWP allowed for extension in re-tendering of the Rs12.11 billion 20 MW Hydropower Project in Hanzel Gilgit .

The project was aimed at constructing Hanzel Hydropower project (10 MW) along Gilgit River, a right bank tributary of Indus River to provide electricity to Gilgit Town and surrounding areas through a 132 kV transmission line.

The meeting also authorised a project for construction of 132 kV grid station in Kanmehtarzai and 132 kV feed for Kanmehtarzai in and out from existing 132 kV D/C Muslim Bagh- Khanozai Transmission Line worth Rs263.46 million.

A social welfare project titled Women’s Income Growth and Self- Reliance worth Rs7140 million was also passed in the meeting. The project involves the establishment of a sustainable government-led system for the transition of extremely poor women from social protection to sustainable livelihood and poverty reduction. Productive inclusion and economic empowerment of women is the main objective of this initiative.

In the water sector, the committee referred Basol Dam Project worth Rs18.68 billion to ECNEC for final approval. The dam is located 54Km in the North West of Ormara Town, Gawadar district of Balochistan. The dam site is located on Basol River, accessible through 16Km long jeepable track from Makran Coastal Highway.

Meanwhile, the CDWP also referred Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project worth Rs14.748 billion to ECNEC for approval. The project is related to the issues of water scarcity, water augmentation, salinity, floods, increased poverty in backward irrigated areas, and institutional reforms.

The CDWP also gave go-ahead to Indus 21 Water Sector Building and Advisory Services project (WCAP) worth Rs4.594 billion.

The forum also considered two Position Papers namely Gridlines Regarding Project Appraisal Document (PAD) and Inclusion of Disability Friendly Checklist in PC-1, similarly, the forum endorsed two Concept Clearance proposals titled Construction of Retaining Wall Along Downstream Right Marginal Bund From Mile 0/0+200 to 1/5 Guddo Barrage, Retaining Wall Along Gaj Diversion Bund in Johi, Diversion in Dadu and Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program.