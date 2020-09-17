Gold rates up Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs300/tola on Wednesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs115,000/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs98,594. In the international market, bullion rates increased $2 to $1,965/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs9,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.