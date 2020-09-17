Hashoo Group, ASSL sign MoU

KARACHI: Destinations of the World-Pakistan (DOTW) and Aircraft Sales and Services Pvt Limited (ASSL) have collaborated to offer attractive travel packages for both leisure and business travellers to the city of blue waters, Gwadar, a statement said on Wednesday.

Hashoo Group is the leading chain of hotels of Pakistan and are the owners and operators of Pearl-Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels and the Hotel One in the country, whereas ASSL is the first and most experienced company with over 50,000 hours of flying to start Air Charter and Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) operations in Pakistan, it added.