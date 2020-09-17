Lincoln thrash Bradford to set up Liverpool tie

LONDON: League One Lincoln can look forward to an attractive third-round Carabao Cup tie at home to Premier League champions Liverpool next week after thrashing Bradford 5-0 in a second-round tie at Valley Parade.

Lincoln made the best possible start, racing into a 2-0 lead against their League Two opponents after six minutes.

The first goal came after four minutes when defender Tyler French sliced the ball into his own net from eight yards as he tried to clear Jorge Grant’s free-kick.

Before Bradford could recover, the visitors increased their lead two minutes later through Anthony Scully. Keeper Richard O’Donnell pushed the initial shot from Conor McGrandles on to the post and when the ball rebounded into the path of Scully he scored with a low left-foot shot from the edge of the six-yard area.

Clayton Donaldson missed a good chance to bring Bradford into the game when he fired over from six yards before Lewis Montsma put Lincoln 3-0 up after 29 minutes with a close-range shot after the Bradford defence failed to deal with Jorge Grant’s free-kick from the edge of the box.

James Jones scored the fourth after 41 minutes with a superb 20-yard shot into the far corner.

Bradford fought hard for a consolation goal as they dominated the second half, but could not break through a strong visitors’ defence and impressive Lincoln added a fifth in stoppage time when Callum Morton, on loan from West Brom, scored from Timothy Eyoma’s pass.