September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

Long queues

Newspost

 
September 17, 2020

Standing in a queue for hours to receive the monthly profit from the National Savings Centres is both time-consuming and exhausting. The authorities concerned should transfer the profit to the customer’s bank account so that they can withdraw the money through ATMs.

This step will put an end to the unnecessarily long time spent in waiting for your turn.

M Adeel

Peshawar

