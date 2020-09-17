Rising prices

Prices of essential commodities have been increasing rapidly, making it difficult for people to meet their expenses.

The authorities must have a look at the selling practices of vendors who never sell these commodities at government-approved rates. Prices of tomatoes and eggs are rising at an unprecedented rate.

The government should make sure that all vendors and shop keepers are not selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates, so that people from low-income background can get some relief. Anyone who is found selling at higher prices should be fined.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi