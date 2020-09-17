close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

Unaffordable living

Newspost

 
September 17, 2020

In Quetta, the price of vegetables has increased. For people from low-income households, buying vegetables has become unaffordable. There is not a single food item that the poor can purchase with ease. It is the government’s responsibility to make sure that people have access to affordable vegetables and other food items.

Bani Murad

Kech

