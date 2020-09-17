Unaffordable living

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Quetta, the price of vegetables has increased. For people from low-income households, buying vegetables has become unaffordable. There is not a single food item that the poor can purchase with ease. It is the government’s responsibility to make sure that people have access to affordable vegetables and other food items.
Bani Murad
Kech