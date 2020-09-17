Protests against imprisonment of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: Journalists pledge to resist moves against Jang-Geo Group

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group, while protesting against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of the Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, have vowed to resist all the moves against the group and to stand with their Editor-in-Chief.

The journalists and workers of Geo-Jang Group, along with journalist organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers, continued their protest against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, whose arrest entered the 188th day on Wednesday.

At the demonstration outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters chanted slogans and raised placards for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and against the restrictions on the freedom of media. They said the workers of the Geo-Jang Group will continue protest till the release of their Editor-in-Chief.

Meanwhile, in Karachi the protesters were joined in solidarity by senior journalist and columnist Suhail Hashmi, who remarked that the government wanted to suppress the independent media due to which it was coming after the media owners who did not toe its line.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community staged the protest outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV at the Khyber Super Market.

They chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for employing pressure tactics against the free media.

The protesters slammed the National Accountability Bureau for its biased approach of moving against the opposition parties and gagging the independent media.

The protesters requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.