Two Kashmiris killed, one in custody, by Indian troops

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces have killed two Kashmiri young men — one in custody — in the northern Baramulla district of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and police arrested a Kashmiri young man, identified as Irfan Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation in Baramullah’s Sopore town on Tuesday night and later killed him in custody.

Occupation authorities cut internet service to the town and deployed forces personnel in strength to stop demonstrations against the custodial killing.

Another Kashmiri young man was killed during a brutal cordon and search operation in Uri town of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The intensifying violence in the territory came days after United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet deplored the continuing incidents of military violence against Jammu and Kashmir’s civilians at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) at Geneva.

Speaking at the session, Bachelet said: “It has been more than a year since my last report on both Indian- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In Indian-administered Kashmir, incidents of military and police violence against civilians continue including use of pellet guns as well as incidents related to militancy.

“Major legal changes including to the constitution and domicile rules are generating deep anxiety but the space for political debate and public participation continue to be severely restricted particularly since new media rules have prohibited vaguely defined anti-national reporting.

“While I welcome the release of some political and community leaders, 100 people remain in arbitrary detention with many habeas corpus petitions still pending including those of many of Jammu and Kashmir political leaders. She added: “My office is committed to continuing its engagement with both India and Pakistan to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people which is the best way further tensions and conflict.”