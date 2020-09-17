Opposition slam Speaker for not letting them speak

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif lashed out at National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for not letting opposition leaders speak during the joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

“Asad Qaiser did not allow a debate to take place on our proposed amendments [to the bills],” said Shahbaz, flanked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition parliamentarians.

Sharif said “genuine amendments” to the bills were not entertained, adding he would register a strong protest against the speaker for not letting him speak. Sharif said it was a “Black Day” in the history of Parliament owing to the way the opposition was treated, adding they would decide mutually on what action to take against the Speaker.

Bilawal said senior opposition leaders, who had also been lawmakers in the Musharraf and Zia eras, said they had never seen such “non-democratic” practices taking place before. Bilawal claimed that now the police did not need a warrant to arrest anyone. He said that the opposition was already bearing the brunt of the NAB’s coercive tactics, adding that these new amendments would have an adverse impact on the country’s business community and as a result, on the economy.