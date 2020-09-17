‘Govt disappointed people’

BAHAWALPUR: Chairman Awami Raj Party and former MNA Jamshed Dasti accused the PTI-led government of disappointing the people in every way. Addressing a press conference at Bahawalpur Press Club, Dasti said every section of society is suffering economically and socially due to wrong policies of the incumbent rulers. Dasti also mentioned the forces behind his kidnapping and elections. He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about castration of rape accused.