Motorway rape incident: ANP demands removal of Lahore CCPO for victim-blaming

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded the removal of the Lahore Police chief for blaming the victim in the Motorway rape case.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour came down hard on Lahore Capital City Police Officer, Umar Shaikh, and sought his removal from the post for blaming the victim.

“The women must feel safe and secure when they step out of their homes,” she said, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had been praising western laws for the protection of rights of citizens but failed to implement laws in their own country. She demanded legislation to ensure protection to women in public places.

The criminal negligence and poor handling of the Motorway rape case had created a sense of insecurity among the women in the country, she added. Samar demanded of the government to take stern action against the culprits and negligent officials.

ANP legislator welcomed the initiation of an investigation into the director of archaeology corruption, Billion Tree Tsunami, textbook board and the Bus Rapid Transit.

She said that the government must provide details about the spending on these projects to the public.

The ANP legislator said the government had announced a compensation package for the victim of the Mohmand marble incident but added that still, some families had not received the amount.

Samar asked the provincial government to ensure proper treatment facilities for all the people who were injured in the incident. She said that the compensation package must be properly audited and the report should be submitted to the provincial assembly.

The ANP leader asked the government to provide facilities to the mining sector and help update the mining process to eliminate the danger of human loss. “Using scientific means for mining would also improve productivity,” she added.