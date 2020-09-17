Killers of PTI leader to be nabbed soon: Mushtaq Ghani

HARIPUR: Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Wednesday said that the police were investigating the murder of PTI’s local leader Malik Tahir Iqbal on scientific grounds and the assailants would be arrested within the next four to five days.

He was speaking to media persons during his visit to the residence of PTI’s Deputy General Secretary Hazara chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal in Khalabat Township here.

He said that Malik Tahir Iqbal was a valuable asset to the party and his coldblooded murder was an irreparable loss.

He said Tahir Iqbal’s murderer would not be able to hide from the police for a long time and instead would be arrested within the next four to five days. The speaker lauded the efforts of late Tahir Iqbal for the party. Senator Pir Sabir Shah also visited the residence of late Tahir Iqbal and offered fateha for the departed soul.